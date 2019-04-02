The Woolmark Company demonstrates the latest innovations with Merino wool at India Fashion Forum 2019

Showcasing the ever-increasing possibilities created with Merino Wool, The Woolmark Company presented the latest edition of The Wool Lab Sport and textile innovations whilst providing direct access to the world’s most innovative technical performance fabrics and yarns for Spring/Summer 2020 at India Fashion Forum 2019.

Innovations can be introduced into Merino wool fabrics at any stage in the manufacturing process to create versatile, cutting edge and clever alternative to other fibres.

This year, The Woolmark Company demonstrated the versatility of Merino wool through its extensive and novel use opportunities. The first ever wind- and water- resistant Optim™ fibre jacket, seamless wool yoga apparels, Merino wool shoes and Knitwarm®, a first-of-its-kind, patented self-heating textile, will be on display. The Knitwarm® fabric has the capability to heat up within 30 seconds to offer instant warmth by plugging into a portable power bank.

Each innovation brings to life the natural properties of Merino wool, such as stain resistant, odour resistance, moisture wicking and breathability.

Dilip Gianchandani, The Woolmark Company’s Country Manager – India, said the innovations presented at the India Fashion Forum 2019 are particularly exciting for the sports and outdoor markets.

“It is the company’s constant endeavour to work on new innovations as we continue to make our mark in the athleisure and sportswear market using Merino wool.

As the sports and outdoor industry continues to grow at a rapid rate, Merino Wool is proving itself well-placed to meet the performance needs of both brands and consumers. We are delighted to collaborate with brands and manufacturers to showcase the versatility of this natural fibre.

Through India Fashion Forum we are able to share with the Indian audiences a fresh view on Merino wool and its many possibilities.”