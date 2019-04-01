Home Fashion H&M to be available on e-commerce platforms Myntra and Jabong

H&M India, which launched its online store last year, has now expanded its digital presence in the country by signing a deal to sell its products on e-commerce platforms Myntra and Jabong

In a statement, , CEO, H&M Group said, “India is a growth market with large potential and we look forward to making our brand available to new customers across the country. Myntra and Jabong will be an important complement to H&M’s existing physical and digital stores in India.”

, Head – Myntra and Jabong said, “As India’s leading fashion destination for international brands, this partnership will allow millions of online shoppers across the country to access and experience the best of H&M and have it delivered at their doorsteps.”

The Swedish fashion retailer opened its first store in the country in 2015 and currently runs 41 stores in India.

