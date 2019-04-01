Brazilian slipper brand Havaianas to invest US$ 20 mn in India

Brazilian slipper brand Havaianas which has just launched its operations in India will invest US$ 20 million in the next 5 years to expand its market in the country. Alpargatas S.A. and Shoezone Lifestyle LLP have formed a joint venture partnership for the Indian entry of the brand, the company said in a statement.

Havaianas plans on aggressively focusing on 10 top cities to speed up the distribution and achieve its full potential, according to the release.

The first locations chosen for the mono-brand stores include Mumbai, Bangalore, Goa, Chennai, Pune, and Cochin. This will be accompanied by intensive cross-platform marketing and PR campaigns, the company said. Havaianas will be available a shoe specialist, department stores and e-commerce platforms.

“This is going to be a radical change in the way Indian consumers perceive and wear slippers today. We believe Havaianas will become a love brand – as it is in so many markets, and our product portfolio will offer consumers the possibility of being aligned with the latest fashion trends with extreme comfort,” Roberto Funari, CEO, Alpargatas S.A. was quoted by PTI as saying.

A diverse portfolio of more than 120 styles and 350 colours will be available for consumers of all genders and ages.