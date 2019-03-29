Outstanding fashion retail brands honoured at IMAGES Fashion Awards 2019

The 19th edition of India Fashion Forum (IFF 2018) was held on March 27 to 28, 2019 at Hotel Renaissance, in Powai. The event witnessed top honchos of the fashion industry sharing some notable insights on the current trends through various interactive sessions.

In its 19th edition, IFF – a global identity of Indian Fashion industry and a mega intelligence event on the supply side of fashion retail economics – offered an in-valuable platform for networking, influencing business ideas and exploring growth opportunities for fashion retailers in India.

IFF 2019 culminated in a gala event in the form of the IMAGES Fashion Awards (IFA), 2019, celebrating excellence in the field of fashion retail. The awards were a venerable gathering of the who’s who of the industry in the country.

The annual IMAGES Fashion Awards are adjudged on the basis of performance in operational benchmarks along with qualitative factors such as product and marketing innovation, social responsibility initiatives, HR practices and industry goodwill, among others. Due to their 360-degree evaluation process, the IFAs have come to be established as the premier recognition for fashion retailing excellence in India. The coveted IFA trophies for 2018 went to India’s most forward-looking, innovative and exciting fashion brands, retailers and professionals for achievements in the year 2017-18.

IFA 2019 AWARDEES

IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation Of The Year: In-store Tech Adaption – Lifestyle (winner); Arvind Internet (runner-up)

IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation Of The Year: Tech Implementation For Customer Experience – MobiQuest

IMAGES Most Admired Tech Implementation Of The Year: Omnichannel Implementation – Lifestyle

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Start-up Of The Year: Wishbook

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand Of The Year: Men’s Westernwear – Blackberrys

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand Of The Year: Women’s Westernwear – Vero Moda

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand Of The Year: Jeans and Casualwear – Tommy Hilfiger

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand Of The Year: Women’s Indianwear – W

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand Of The Year: Men’s Indianwear – Manyavar

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand Of The Year: Innerwear – Van Heusen

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand Of The Year: Footwear – Bata

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand Of The Year: Large Format Regional MBO Chain – 1-India Family Mart; Style Baazar

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand Of The Year: Large Format National MBO Chain – MAX

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand Of The Year: Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories – Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand Of The Year: Affordable Fashion Retailer Of The Year – V-Mart

IMAGES Most Admired Brand Launch Of The Year – Ancestry

IMAGES Most Admired Store Launch Of The Year – Park Avenue

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer Of The Year: Marketing and Promotion – PUMA (One8 Launch); Raymond (Many India)

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Design Concept Of The Year – Ethnix by Raymond (winner); Ancestry (runner-up)

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation Of The Year – Varaha (winner); Easybuy (runner-up)

IMAGES Excellence Award: Sports and Lifestyle – PUMA

IMAGES Excellence Award: Jewellery Retail – Tanishq

IMAGES Excellence Award: Speciality Menswear Brand – Ethnix

IMAGES Most Admired SoloX Fashion Professional of the Year – Debosmita Mazumder, Head – Marketing, PUMA India (Winner)

Praveen Premkumar, Director, Varaha, Crea India (First Runner-up)

Vineesh Chadha, Co-founder, Turms (Second Runner-up)