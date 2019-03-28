Outstanding shopping malls honoured at IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2019

Responding to burgeoning consumerism in India, mall developers have rapidly started infusing new retail developments across the top seven cities, with nearly 10 million sq. ft. new mall supply in 2019, according to an Anarock report. Factoring in the rollover of some supply from 2018, there will be a three-fold jump in 2019 against the preceding year, says the study.

A combination of value-added services and a sound marketing strategy, is key to customer attraction and successful mall performance. F&B and entertainment are critical ingredients for attracting footfalls into retail developments. Meanwhile, style, variety, and overall quality of malls play are crucial in ensuring customer satisfaction.

This dramatically changing the retail scenario is bringing the mall culture closer to shoppers of over 100 cities in India.

IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2019 found out who the giants of the mall industry are — those who upped the ante and many an eyebrow in 2018; set benchmarks; and created landmarks at a time when the digital media explosion is challenging retail businesses and environments to reinvent and redraw their approach to consumers.

Independent analysts and IPCs who have been key observers of the developments in this industry, were invited by IMAGES Group to participate in the IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2019 decision-making process.

To shortlist the best performing malls this year, over 200 top brands and retailers with their respective Business development/ Operations/ Marketing & Retail team members and associates were involved in the selection process. They voted to identify their most profitable mall locations across India. Tenants in shopping centers with different retail verticals, formats and consumer segments joined in to rank malls on the basis of their overall performance including metrics such as marketing promotion initiatives, trading density and ROI.

Awardees

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of The Year Non Metro – West: Phoenix Market City, Pune

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of The Year Non Metro – East: Junction Mall, Durgapur

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of The Year Non Metro – North: Phoenix United Mall, Lucknow

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of The Year Non Metro – South: LuLu Mall, Kochi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of The Year Marketing And Promotions – West: Infiniti Mall, Malad

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of The Year Marketing And Promotions – East: P&M Mall, Jamshedpur

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of The Year Marketing And Promotions – North: Pacific Mall, Tagore Gardens, New Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of The Year Marketing And Promotions – South: MGB Felicity Mall, Nellore

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of The Year – CSR Initiative Runner Up: Select CityWalk, New Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of The Year CSR Initiative – Winner: LuLu Mall, Kochi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of The Year Best Turnaround Story – Runner Up: Growel’s 101, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of The Year Best Turnaround Story – Winner: Pacific Mall, Tagore Gardens, New Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Mall Retailer Collaboration Success Story Of The Year – Runner Up: Nexus Malls

IMAGES Most Admired Mall Retailer Collaboration Success Story Of The Year – Winner: Infiniti Mall & Max Fashion

IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre Of The Year – 2nd Runner Up: Urban Square, Udaipur

IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre Of The Year – 1st Runner Up: Phoenix MarketCity, Lucknow

IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre Of The Year – Winner: VR Chennai

IMAGES Excellence Awards

IMAGES Excellence Award – Revenue Optimization: Quest Mall, Kolkata

IMAGES Excellence Award – Phygital Transformation: DLF Mall Of India, Noida

IMAGES Excellence Awards – Sustainable Customer Services – Mantri Square Mall, Bengaluru

IMAGES Excellence Award – Regional Launch – Esplanade Mall, Bhubaneswar