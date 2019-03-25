Prof. Dr. Michael Feindt, Founder, Blue Yonder (A JDA Company)

Prof. Dr. Michael Feindt is a physicist, a professor at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany, an author, a machine learning pioneer and the founder of Blue Yonder (A JDA Company). Blue Yonder is the market leader in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) in the retail industry. Prof. Dr. Feindt invented the NeuroBayes® algorithm and other algorithms for precise data driven forecasting in form of probability distributions in many different industry sectors. These algorithms power Blue Yonder (A JDA Company)

Blue Yonder was acquired by JDA Software, the leader in supply chain software, in 2018. The companies now co-operate to develop their vision the autonomous supply chain™, from manufacturing via distribution, warehousing, transportation and retail to the end customer, driven by data and AI/ML. Prof. Dr. Feindt plays a leading role in this endeavour.

Prof. Dr. Feindt studied physics in Hamburg between 1978 and 1984. Afterwards he was involved in research activities at the DESY Research Centre for Fundamental Scientific Research in Hamburg until 1991. He was a research fellow and staff member at the European Organization for Nuclear Research CERN from 1991 to 1997. Since then he is a professor at KIT and also participated in the CDFII experiment at Fermilab in Chicago/USA as well as Belle and Belle II experiments at KEK in Japan.

Prof. Dr. Feindt is also co-author of more than 1280 scientific publications in renowned scientific journals. He has given more than 400 public talks, seminars and keynotes. Prof. Feindt is reviewer and advisor to many physics’ journals, national funding agencies and the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres – the largest scientific organisation in Germany. He also advises the German federal and state governments on Artificial Intelligence. His recent works are specifically on human explainable and causal AI algorithms.