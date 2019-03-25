US online fashion retailer, Samshek Inc, gets Nair Ventures on board for India expansion

US online fashion retailer, Samshek Inc, gets Nair Ventures on board for...

Aiming to expand its India presence, US-based online women fashion retailer Samshek Inc has got on board investment facilitation firm Nair Ventures for capital and infrastructure support.

According to a PTI report: Without divulging financial details of the collaboration, Nair Ventures said in a statement it is looking forward to help Samshek establish and expand its presence in markets like the UK, US and India by helping them execute business scaling processes.

Nair Ventures describes itself as an investment promotion, facilitation and execution agency with a business model focussed on contributing into the start-up success stories with the help of venture capital and private equity funds.

Samshek calls itself a fashion tech store offering digital customisation to the modern day customer, besides ready-to-wear clothes for women.

Samshek Fashion’s Co-Founder Samiksha Bajaj said the company is looking to its next phase of growth and expansion in domestic and international markets with its new collaboration with Nair Ventures.

Through the collaboration, Samshek is looking to get help on capital investment, infrastructure support, business intelligence, and operations and market research.

Nair Ventures said increasing per capita disposable income and rising standard of living in India has led to creation of new opportunities for global brands.

Its Managing Partner Vinay Nair was quoted by PTI as saying, “Guiding them (Samshek) with the right strategy to penetrate the Indian market and their overall market positioning in countries like US and UK, is something that we look forward to achieve in the near future.”