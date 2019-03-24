The contest for India’s most exciting shopping centres just got stunningly transparent, agile and real-time

It’s time to determine India’s most exciting, innovative, edgy shopping centres in Calendar Year 2018 at the IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards (ISCA) 2019. But this time, we’ve remodelled the annual contest – into a Live Action Competition minus third party arbitrators and the fastest, most transparent adjudication process ever.

This is as real and real-time as it gets. Shopping centres will be required to make live presentations to an on-ground jury at the India Fashion Forum 2019 on March 27, 2019 at The Renaissance Hotel, Mumbai.

JURY

Who does the jury comprise? The companies and brands whose votes matter the most to the shopping centre development industry: tenants (both existing and targeted) and IPCs. Along with India’s biggest IPCs, over 50 of India’s leading national and regional retail brands across fashion & lifestyle, food & grocery, F&B, Beauty & Wellness, Entertainment will be the adjudicators for ISCA 2019. The ISCA jury panel will have experts from the field of research and analysis within the retail and shopping mall industry.

The jury panel will include BS Nagesh, Founder, TRRAIN; Ajay Macaden, Executive Director, Nielsen India; Amitabh Taneja, CMD, IMAGES Group; Ankur Shiv Bhandari, Founder & CEO, Asbicon Group; Abheek Singhi, Sr. Partner & Director, BCG; Anand Ramanathan, Partner, Strategy & Operations Consulting, Deloitte India; Bijou Kurien, Member, Strategic Advisory Board, L Capital Asia; Harish Bijoor, Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults; Lara Balsara Vajifdar, Executive Director, Madison World; Sreedhar Prasad, Partner, Kalaari Capital; Debashish Mukherjee, Partner, A.T. Kearney; Ajay Kaul, Senior Director, Everstone Group and Lalit Jain, VP, Property Project & Planning, Spencer’s Retail.

ISCA for Upcoming Malls

In addition to the awards for the operating malls, the biggest attraction this year will be presentations by 25 upcoming malls to a jury consisting of 7 IPCs and 50+ BD heads who will assess their projects on 15 pre-defined parameters. Each presentation will be of 5 minutes followed by 10 minutes of Q&A.

Why ISCA for upcoming malls?

To generate recall for upcoming malls on a national platform – so far there are no awards following a systematic process to felicitate Indian malls yet to open. The ISCA recognition will be a first-ever for India, and indeed the world.

To showcase upcoming projects to prospective tenants. ISCA nominees will have a platform to showcase their projects to a jury consisting of 7 IPCs and 50+ BD heads who will assess their projects on 15 pre-defined parameters.

To gain improvement/changes feedback directly from key stakeholders. There is no such platform today anywhere in the world where developers can present their projects to a group of potential partners/ tenants at a single go. This will help Identify & correct gaps to ensure that each project excels in every aspect of mall building, marketing, leasing and launch.

To get a seal of approval for the upcoming mall from a body that consists of multi stakeholders/ experts with experience in designing, management, leasing of malls and retailing in malls.

NOMINATION PROCESS

To enter the ISCA 2019 process, shopping centres will be charged a processing fee of INR 15,000 plus GST for every category they file in.

If the nomination is shortlisted for presentation, a special package of INR 35,000 plus GST is offered for two senior executives of the nominee organisation to present to the onground jury and attend the awards ceremony and the two-day IFF program.

SPECIAL EXHIBITION PACKAGE FOR UPCOMING MALLS

We are also offering a special package to the nominees from the upcoming malls to exhibit their projects in the L3 (Location, Location, Location) section of the IFF exhibition.

ISCA SCHEDULE – March 27, 2019 The day-long ISCA program (held alongside India Fashion Forum 2019) will include:

1. Breakfast Meet of all nominees with retailers & IPCs.

2. Presentations by Shopping Centres for various categories of ISCA

3. Joint Discussions of Jury (Retailers & IPCS) with Shopping Centres on their projects

4. Jury Recommendations for Improvements

5. Networking Lunch

6. High Tea Meet

7. CEOs Mega Round table – Fashion & Lifestyle Retailers and Malls

8. ISCA 2019 ceremony and gala dinner