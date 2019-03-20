Instagram introduces shopping feature for US users

Instagram has introduced shopping feature, Checkout, to cash on the ever-growing e-commerce space.

A new ‘Checkout’ button for instant purchasing has been launched in a beta version of the app in the US with a limited number of businesses, according to the popular image-centric messaging service.

The feature will allow U.S. Instagram users to click on a product featured in a post, see its price, and click again to bring up an order form.

Users can then check out and pay via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover or PayPal.

Instagram has partnered with more than 20 brands including Adidas, H&M, Kylie Cosmetics and Michael Kors on the shopping feature.