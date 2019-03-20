IFF 2019: Innovate the Future of Fashion

Innovation in fashion retail, shifting buying behaviours, fast-moving fashion trends, and ever-growing global competition – these are some of the topics that will be discussed when the entire fashion fraternity, from manufacturers to retailers, meets at the 19th edition of the country’s largest fashion retail intelligence event, India Fashion Forum 2019.

Slated to be held in Mumbai on March 27 and 28, 2019, at Renaissance Hotel, Powai, the fora aims to celebrate and honour developments and achievements in the field of fashion retail in the last one year. A global identity of the Indian fashion industry and a mega intelligence event on the supply side of fashion retail economics, IFF offers an in-valuable platform for networking, influencing business ideas and exploring growth opportunities for fashion retailers in India.

As it does every year, this year too IFF will host a venerable gathering of the who’s who of the industry in the country. Prominent retail leaders are scheduled to attend the event and share notable insights on the current trends through various interactive sessions.

The theme of this year’s IFF 2019 is ‘Innovate the Future of Fashion’. The fora will focus on a ‘six-point game-plan’ for a powerful fashion business. These include:

– First-mover advantage: Reducing lead time means always having a first mover advantage over rival brands.

– Fashion Today, Not Tomorrow: Many retailers try to forecast what customers might buy months ahead. It is more profitable to sync with customers and offer them what they want to buy NOW.

– Width Over Depth: More width in your merchandise means more choices and higher chances of getting it right with the consumer.

– Customer Research: Real-time customer research allows sharp product design strategies that accurately meet customer expectations.

– End-To-End Tech: Technology needs to be deep and across-the-board through the supply chain, not just used to create superficial ‘Wows’ at the front-end.

– Brand Experience: Some fast fashion giants spend less than 0.5 percent of sales on advertising against the industry average is 3.5 percent.

Amitabh Taneja, Chief Convener, and CMD, IMAGES Group, said “The two-day mega event is a valuable platform in the dynamic world of retail, offering synergy and limitless opportunities between malls and retailers. Now in its 19th edition, we are privileged to host the most exhilarating platform which will be a game changer with innovations, business ideas and will create the next era in fashion retailing”.

He further added, “India’s spending power is acquiring traction and volume every year in ways unprecedented in our history. Our fashion and lifestyle market was estimated at US$ 201 billion in 2017, and this statistic looks set to double in the next five years. The opportunity for Indian brands catering to fashion and lifestyle verticals can only be imagined from these numbers. Through this annual celebrated platform, we shall continue to deep dive and catalyze the journey from ‘opportunity to achievement’ which to us is highly beneficial to the retail industry in India”.

The two-day mega fashion event will witness unparalleled opportunities for learning from International and Indian industry experts, academicians, experienced professionals and analyst through a world class mix of keynote addresses, panel discussions, CEO’s round tables, presentations, knowledge series sessions and master classes.

Four themed exhibition platforms showcase the most market-ahead fashion ingredients, design innovation, technology, retail strategies and solutions to a mega congregation of leaders from the business of fashion in India and elsewhere:

– TrendView

– L Cube

– Customer Experience Forum

– India Brand Show

A big attraction this year at the IFF 2019 will be presentations by upcoming malls to a jury consisting of IPCs and retailers and the IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards.

And then there is the grand finale – the coveted IMAGS Fashion Awards 2019 (IFA 2019), celebrating excellence in the business of fashion. Like every year, these trophies will be presented to India’s most forward-looking, innovative and exciting fashion brands, retailers and professionals for achievements in the year 2018-19.

The nominees go through a rigorous procedure before being considered for the award. IFA nomination categories and entry details are announced through the IFF websites, magazine ads, a personalised electronic campaign and tele-calling to prospective nominees in all proposed categories. Nomination forms are checked by the IFA audit team for eligibility, completeness and data correctness. Nominees may be asked to rectify mistakes, if found any, and also provide supporting documents wherever required.

IMAGES Fashion Awards – The IMAGES Fashion Awards are India’s highest honour for recognizing excellence in the business of fashion. Now in their 19th year, the IFAs recognize most admired fashion brands, retailers and concepts. – The IFAs are presented at the grand finale ceremony of the two day India Fashion Forum, the largest gathering of the brightest minds, products and concepts in fashion. – This annual gathering of the fashion industry is the place where fashion leaders congregate to drive the future of Fashion in India. – Every year at the IFF, new ideas, concepts, and equations are created; and old relationships are renewed.

The IFA team of analysts then make a presentation to the IFA jury – with analysis of performance metrics such as growth in top line sales and retail presence, sales per square foot, same store sales growth. A special note is prepared on Effective Technology Adoption, Product Development, Customer Service, Buying & Merchandising, Category Management, Supplier Relations, Employee Relations, Marketing & Promotions, Brand Distribution, Brand Retailing, Any one key achievement during above mentioned period.

The IFA Jury comprises renowned and respected personalities from fields such as design, trends forecasting, research & consulting, academics and media, who follow strict international benchmarks in deciding the top honors.

IFA 2019 is scheduled to be attended by many of India’s most prominent organisational, business and category heads from the country’s leading fashion and retail companies.