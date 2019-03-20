Holi Special: Expert recommended beauty rituals

Pre-Holi prep your hair with a serum or leave-in conditioner. Apply from mid lengths to ends as it serves as a protective layer from the harmful chemicals in the colour or any surface damage. Avoid using oil as over-washing will result in dry and brittle hair. There is also a higher possibility of the powdered colour mixing with the oil.

Post-Holi, opt for cold water to rinse the colour off. Make sure never to use hot water to remove the colour as it will only end up solidifying it. Immediately shampoo and condition your hair with a special concoction of Keratin and Argan oil which is the ideal fix to repair your hair and help dry, damaged hair come back to life.

Don’t forget to apply a versatile product like BBLUNT Repair Remedy Leave in Cream or Climate Control Anti Frizz after your wash routine on the mid lengths to end of your hair to repair any surface damage.