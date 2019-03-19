Creaticity: Pune’s new creative living campus

Creaticity Mall is now Phygital. The campus boasts of pleasing indoor shopping arenas, inviting outdoorsy high streets, quirky event venues and casual/ fine dining restaurants in a 10 acre property. This vast expanse is stitched beautifully with digital experience starting from a free Wi-Fi zone to help people stay connected, a Creaticity App that allows them to browse through great offers in Home lifestyle, food and entertainment, improve

their navigation by downloading curated trail experience on their app and also earn loyalty points on shopping anywhere at the campus apart from many more benefits. 2018 has been a special year for team Creaticity.

“We transformed from Ishanya to Creaticity, from a mall to a thriving, throbbing creative living campus. The transformation to Creaticity was a strategic move to be known as Pune’s new Creative Living Campus with its core as a Home and Interior destination and to bring in two more experience-led categories – F&B and Entertainment. With over 100 national and international home brands and over 27 cuisines and 11 event venues, Creaticity is now an ecosystem that caters to ‘everything for someone,” says Mahesh M, CEO, Creaticity.

Successful Campaigns

“Our marketing campaigns are always focused on customer engagement and acquisition. Post brand refresh, we carried out some campaigns to stress our leadership in terms of range of depth of category, brands and their offerings and helping customers make ‘informed decisions’ in their shopping journey. Creaticity as a destination has over 52,000 home decor ideas with over 100 home brands under its roof naturally opens up a whole new array of choice being offered to consumers.In order to facilitate a confusion free experience we triggered a differentiated marketing campaign around ‘Curated Trails’ which offered exclusive, guided trails by our Curated Trail Volunteers or ‘Service Scouts’ manned by Campus Management team,” he adds.

Event Calendar

Planning, holding and hosting events has always been the passion for the mall. Creaticity hosted a series of large, medium and small events in 2018. In the beginning of the year was the grand second year celebration of Ashley Home Store. The Creaticity Festival was hosted over nine days which constituted of 50 events. The latest was a thought provoking, monumental dark comedy ‘Guards at the Taj’ which featured renowned actors like Joy Fernandes and Vrajesh Hirjee.

Christmas and New Year events completed an eventful year, pun intended. The home interior event calendar has been busy with several shows,from the renowned A&I Digest show which had over 15,000 architects and designers visiting Creaticity, to the most recent screening of fine works of architecture and to lovers of interior design and architecture. Organised tours by design colleges,workshops by brand partners etc. have been the icing on category.

New Brands

“Our brand list gets longer, more importantly stronger because of our focus on getting the right mix, right product and right experience. The world homes pavilion launched in the early part of the year brought to the discerning customer, a bevy of world renowned brands such as Natuzzi Editions – Italy, Gautier – France, Casa Italia – Italy and more recently Wiemann – Germany and Trezure. Studio Pepperfry opened mid-year to give a ‘touch and feel’ plus consultative experience.

There is also a whole host of American choices such as Gibson, Primula, Foxrunn,Whitmore in the homeware space,homegrown brands such as Sage by Nisha Gupta, Skipper Furnishings, Nirlon, Luminarc, The Pithara Project, Roxx and Serve well in the home décor,furnishing and homeware space.

Two new and inspiring additions in the home furniture and solutions space which should be up and running by the time this hits the press are Mint Homez and an exclusive bedroom studioby Forte (Poland) by Style Spa.

“A notable addition not in Home or F&B space, but for adding enrichment to children’s lives is Slate. As part of business realignment, some brands did move out, but nothing major,” says Mahesh M.

Key Achievements

Ashley Home Store which had exclusively opened at Creaticity, celebrated its first year anniversary this year. Followed by the launch of brand Creaticity and Creaticity festival, Pune saw some thoughtfully curated events organised at the mall. We embarked on a value adding journey of Techno-malling with the launch of Creaticity App, Interactive kiosks and other technology features like beacons, LED mesh walls, digital signs and much more. Equally, we ended the calendar year on a high with the addition of nearly 30,000 sq.ft across our core categories of home, food and entertainment. Three new stores, Stories, Global Home Concepts, Mint Homez, an exclusive home solutions boutique format and Accord automation with world-renowned brands in home automation are all slated to open in 2019. SKybeam, a terrace restaurant with beautiful indoor-outdoor ambience, Nine square, an interesting pure vegetarian, multi cuisine format and The Chronicle, a smart Club format are all in place.Pune’s first trampoline park concept in a fully air-conditioned ambience, Sky jumper sports is opening up a 15,000 sq.ft arena. Lots more happening with the opening up of India’s pioneering co-working space 91 Sprinboard spread across 50,000 sq.ft and yet to be announced sign ups which will make 2019 another blockbuster year for us,” elaborates Mahesh M.

Technology

The mall is now a technology supported campus with the Creaticity App that not only ensures transparent information on brands, products and offers, but also engages with customers with respect to earning and burning points at the campus, helps one to save important documents on the app under safety locker feature of the App, helps in booking table at any of the restaurants or apply for a pre-approved Finance wallet powered by one of India’s leading lifestyle finance company.

The journey of the customer is made easier with interactive touch screens to help customer navigation and direct them to the store or restaurant they wish to reach in this 10 acre campus. Information, tips and offers is broadcasted to customers through beacons which have been installed across the campus to improve their shopping experience with respect to navigation, selection and intelligent buying decision by way of providing knowledge tips.