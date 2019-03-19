Anthropologie to extend sizing to 26W

Anthropologie has announced its new plus-size category, APlus by Anthropologie. It has been launched at anthropologie.com and in select store locations. The Spring 2019 collection features the brand’s seasonal styles and its signature fun, charm and romance – now in an expanded size range that includes 16W – 26W.

“This is an exciting starting point for Anthropologie. Our goal is to be a destination for everyone wanting to express their personal style and to feel like their best selves. At launch, we’ll offer a great range of options and an exceptional shopping experience. We’ll evolve both as we move forward, adding more styles and locations as we learn from customer feedback,” said Richa Srivastava, Managing Director – Design, Anthropologie.

The APlus by Anthropologie collection, comprised of more than 120 styles, offers an only-at-Anthropologie selection for every occasion. Featuring the brand’s best-loved labels, like Maeve, Pilcro and the Letterpress and Essentials by Anthropologie, with complements from market partners such as Cloth & Stone and DL1961, APlus by Anthropologie demonstrates the brand’s continued commitment to supporting inclusive sizing. Previously, sizing extended from 00P – 14P and 00 – 16, with petites added for Fall 2012.

“It’s a joy to see APlus by Anthropologie come to life. We’ve been working toward this moment for a long time. We approached it in a considered way, taking the time to design a collection that would truly make our customer happy. APlus by Anthropologie is debuting with a vast assortment of styles and product categories – an assortment that we look forward to growing as our customer shares her wants and needs,” said Aly Kauffman, Specialty Sizes Buyer, Anthropologie.

To celebrate the launch, Anthropologie released the short film ‘Late to The Party’ filmed in Mexico City and starring models Ali Tate, Candice Huffine and Paloma Elsesser. APlus by Anthropologie is available online at www.anthropologie.com and in 10 store locations as of March 15; plus sizes will be featured in additional locations later this year. At launch, Anthropologie’s size range will be 00P – 14P, 00-16 and 16W-26W.