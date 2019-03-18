adidas India launches its biggest retail store in NCR

adidas, has announced the launch of its first own retail store at Ambience Mall in Gurugram in the presence of the famous Indian cricketer and adidas athlete, Rishabh Pant.

Located at Ambience Mall, the store brings the passion for sports, design and innovation to a brand new level by creating a unique and interactive experience for the consumers. Rishabh Pant along with Manish Sapra, Senior DTC Director, Global Sales Retail, adidas India were present to mark the opening of the store.

adidas through its new sprawling retail store aims to offer its consumers an enhanced shopping experience with an evolved version of footwear display that increases the offered range on floor to more than double. Spread over 3954 sq. ft, the store at Ambience mall is the biggest retail space of the brand in the National Capital Region.

This adidas store is poised to be the next destination for Gurugram shoppers to gain access to adidas’ elaborate product range and will also enable the brand to both create and deliver engaging consumer facing experiences.

Speaking on the occasion of the store launch, Manish Sapra, Senior Retail Director, adidas India said, “Consumers and athletes’ needs are paramount at adidas; we constantly strive to focus on creating unique experiences for our consumers in India. We are glad to have Rishabh join us today at the launch of Gurugram’s first ‘Home Court’ format store, which celebrates adidas’ proud sports heritage, and provides consumers with a unique and interactive experience. Now that Home Court has arrived here in Gurugram, we’re very excited to take consumer experiences to an entirely new level and let more consumers enjoy the extraordinary shopping experience that it promises.”