Korum Mall: Bringing an unparalleled international shopping experience to Thane

Since its launch in 2009, Korum Mall has emerged as one of the most popular shopping and hangout destinations for Millennials in Thane and Central Mumbai. A property of the Kalpataru Retail Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a Kalpataru Group company,Korum brings an un-surpassable international shopping experience to the city.

Nine years ago,the mall was launched at a time when Thane had just begun witnessing growth. Being a pioneer in the shopping mall format in Thane, Korum has witnessed how the city has inculcated the growing mall culture and trends in the last decade. It continues to provide a differential experience with the brands offering ambience and events that are held for the customer engagement.

Journey of the Mall

Korum is the first organised mall with a great retail mix of over 130+ national and international brands. It offers a 360 degree mall experience in shopping, entertainment, lifestyle and dining and has even brought a lot of firsts for Thane over the last ten years. More than 30 thoughtful and sensible services, and 270+ days of marketing events, further enhance the shopping experience. Over a period of six years, Korum has won more than 44 awards for various facets of the mall.

Since its inception, various efforts have been taken to meet the growing demands of consumers while also making mindful contributions through the years. The mall’s endeavor to strive for the best and provide the best for its customers has earned it over 56 accolades on a national as well as international level.

“Apart from being one of the most popular landmarks of Thane, Korum has bought a lot of fun and excitement to Thane-ites with the opening the first experiential gaming and family entertainment centre of the area – Smaaash– on a dedicated space of over 14,000 sq.ft. Smaaash comes with its signature bowling lanes, arcade games, virtual reality experiences and much more. With this launch, the mall also has taken a step towards encashing on the growing need of family entertainment centres of city dwellers. Thane-ites can look forward to new eating joints like McDonald’s, DakshinRasoi (a new breakfast option by popular food chain Indigo Deli), apart from concept hangouts like Thane Pub Exchange and Liveup Café & Sports Bar, all which are new and exciting ways to spend evenings with friends and family,” says Paresh Mishra, Mall Retail Head, Korum Mall.

Location Strategy

The USP of the mall is its location and design. The mall is located in the heart of the city on the Eastern Express Highway.

“The Eastern Express Highway easily connects the mall to all the parts of the city as well as central suburbs of Mumbai. Having a distinct imaginative and award winning design, Korum is one of the city’s largest retail developments with a total constructed area of 10 lac sq. ft.and a retail built up area of 4.5lacs sq. ft. The 18 escalators, 5 elevators and 6 customer bridges provide seamless connectivity throughout the mall. The 20,000 sq. ft. naturally lit, grand atrium gives shoppers a distinct visual impression, right at the entrance. It caters to the shopping needs of the newer population who have settled in the newer areas of Thane like Ghodbunder road,” says Mishra.

Customer-Centric Activities

Korum understands the key to visitors’ happiness and in a bid to convert them into loyal, spending consumers, the mall has understood the importance of keeping them – and their families and friends – engaged.

“We plan our engaging activities where visitors across ages can come together and have fun. We also believe in providing a platform for our shoppers who wish to showcase their talent or wish to learn an art. Being an active community centre, we believe in giving back to the society for which we plan various CSR activities. Among the latest engaging activities planned by the mall includes ‘Live Kabir Café’ performance that left the crowd spellbound with a contemporary rendition of Saint Kabir’s poetry. On the occasion of Children’s day the mall curated a special weekend for Children’s with Doraemon at the mall. This year’s Ganpati celebrations included a Ganpati idol made of E-waste. The idea was to create awareness about E waste management. On the occasion of Christmas, along with an impressive Christmas décor, the mall has installed a 40 feet Christmas tree that has been the talk of the town during the festive season,” says Mishra.

Through the years, Korum Mall has continually endeavored to provide the best shopping experience to patrons by way of different deals, offers, prizes, games, celebrations, and much more. It has always adopted a holistic approach towards achieving customer satisfaction and has invariably been successful at it. The mall also leaves no stone unturned in tuning the mall according to the occasion through stunning decor for festivities like Holi, Ganesh Utsav, Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween, or Christmas.

Role of Hospitality in Generating Footfalls

Today, hospitality forms an essential part of a mall. Along with traditional retail therapy, these hospitality centres in malls are allowing customers to experience quality leisuretime with their family in a plush ambience and air conditioned environment.

“The reason for their growing importance is the need for space where family and friends can spend time together under one roof without having the hassle of travelling far from the city.

The changing buying habits of shoppers, increasing spending capacity, double earning family members, increasing aspirations and their increasing preferences for buying online have created an opportunity for malls to increase the hospitality quotient in malls. Malls across cities are already engaged in creating spaces to accommodate the new breed of retail segment. In Thane, Korum Mall has taken the lead in bringing in the city’s first experiential gaming and family entertainment centre by launching Smaaash. With this launch the mall also has taken a step ahead to cash in on the growing family entertainment needs of the city dwellers and thus be known as the new destination for Fun, Food and Entertainment,” explains Mishra.

Besides this Korum has series of dining brands such as Starbucks, Barbeque Nation, DakshinRasoi, Thane Pub Exchange, Liv Up Sports Café bar and many others that make the mall a complete experience centre.

Brand Vision

“The mall’s vision to provide a holistic experience to its customers and its continuous effort to understand the latest trends and accordingly upgrade itself is the prime reason for our success. The latest endeavour includes our transformation as a family entertainment centre than merely being a shopping centre. With a great mix of retail brands, F&B, entertainment and series of services towards customers has enabled us to be the leading choice among malls for shoppers. Besides the unique design and prominent location, and continuous customer engagement activities and gratification has helped us to reach where we are today,” explains Mishra.

Team Korum

Korum Mall is managed by a team of committed and experienced retail and shopping centre professionals. They are not only dedicated to the customer’s needs but are also updated and upgraded in the field of retail support, facility management, loss prevention,engineering, finance and marketing.