Domino’s Pizza enters Bangladesh

Domino’s Pizza has officially launched in Bangladesh with the grand opening of its first restaurant in Rangs Fortune Square, Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Domino’s Pizza entered Bangladesh via a joint venture between Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), one of India’s largest food service company, and Golden Harvest QSR Limited, a part of Golden Harvest Group. The brand will operate under the JV named Jubilant Golden Harvest Limited.

Domino’s Pizza comes to Bangladesh with a menu that is a unique combination of some top international favourite pizzas along with pizzas that were developed specifically for Bangladesh. Customers will soon be able to enjoy hot and fresh pizzas either at the restaurant or in their homes, where the pizzas would reach them within 30 minutes.

Domino’s Pizza will bring a strong focus on ensuring value for money for its customers and towards that, it has an aggressive, value pricing starting Tk149 which will help grow the Bangladesh market by attracting many more new users into the category.

Speaking at the launch Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “Bangladesh is a key strategic market for us with immense potential for growth in the foodservice sector. We are delighted to launch Domino’s Pizza in the country in partnership with Golden Harvest and are confident that this will go on to win consumer acceptance and become a successful business in Bangladesh.”

Commenting on the development Pratik Pota, CEO & Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “We are pleased to launch the first Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Dhaka. We have done extensive research over the last twelve months to develop a menu keeping the needs and preferences of Bangladeshi consumers in mind, while also offering the best of the brand’s international menu. We believe that our proposition of high quality products and value for money will resonate well with customers. We will also be launching a world class app that will help to redefine the pizza ordering experience of customers in the country”.

According to Rajeeb Samdani, Managing Director of Golden Harvest Group, “We are delighted in launching Domino’s in Bangladesh today partnering with Jubilant FoodWorks. Domino’s Pizza is one of the largest pizza brand recognized for its quality & delivery expertise- we are confident that Domino’s is going to be one of the most loved pizza brands in Bangladesh with unique products & service offerings for pizza lovers of the country. The concept of Hand tossed pizza and open kitchen is an innovation for Bangladesh-on top of this, it depicts our awareness to maintain highest hygiene and food safety standard in order to ensure global standards.”