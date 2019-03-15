HomeLane.com launches its largest experience centre in Chennai, expands footprint nationally

HomeLane.com has announced the launch of its second and largest experience center in Chennai. The online home interiors company aims to invest Rs 10-12 crore in the market over the next 2 years. With 10 experience centres across India’s top 5 cities, HomeLane is expanding fast.

Located at Thoraipakkam on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR), the new experience centre aims to cater to the home design needs of a newly populated and growing customer base in and around Thoraipakkam area and its suburbs. While HomeLane’s 1st experience center, located in Kodambakkam, serves the northern and central part of Chennai, the OMR experience center will serve the southern region of the city.

20,000 new units are expected to come up for possession in Chennai this year. This translates to a Rs 1,000 crore plus annual market for home interiors in Chennai alone.

Tanuj Choudhry, Chief Business Officer of HomeLane says, “Chennai, with its huge real estate potential, has emerged as one of our prominent markets in south India. Our addressable market is 15,000 of the 20,000 units coming up for furnishing, catering to the urban middle class natives of Chennai. We are witnessing a steep demand and interest from new home buyers looking to furnish their homes. Hence, our second experience center in the city.”

Venkatesh Gopal, Business Head of Chennai at HomeLane adds, “Unlike most other metros, Chennai still holds traditional design aesthetics very close to its heart, yet aims for the comfort of modern-day designs. Our new experience centre is tailor-made to suit the taste and requirements of our fellow Chennaites. We have been in Chennai for almost 4 years, and our second experience centre is only the start of the expansion we have planned for the city! We are also planning to double the number of design partners from the current 50 to 100 from the city in the next three months.”

The new experience centre is spread across 4,000 sq.ft. over two floors and showcases traditional designs in modular and loose furniture as well as various trending interior ideas. The centre is powered by SpaceCraft, HomeLane’s proprietary virtual design platform, which allows seamless interaction between the customer and the designer. SpaceCraft’s 3D rendition of designs and real-time pricing engines has been instrumental in HomeLane’s success and higher customer satisfaction ratio.

The brand has always been a believer in an online-offline mix approach to doing business. With a sharp focus on the brick-and-click model, HomeLane’s value proposition is to solve the interior design problem with technology and predictable timelines. The startup designs and delivers customized fit-outs for homeowners. With HomeLane, the average Indian homebuyer can today access bonafide interior designers, something that could seem out of reach for many.

HomeLane offers an industry first 45-day delivery guarantee to its customers or else the startup pays pro-rata rent as compensation. HomeLane brings quality, transparency, and predictability to urban Indian home buyers, which is unheard of in the conventional home furnishing process. HomeLane is packed by marquee investors like JSW Ventures, Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital and RB Investments.