Zara to launch denim customisation pop-ups in three stores

Zara has launched a service in Europe where customers will be able to embroider their names onto denim clothing.

The brand will be launching the pop-up customisation corners from March 27 onwards in three Zara stores in Amsterdam, Barcelona and Milan, where shoppers will be able to embroider words on 13 different denim designs.

The service will be available online to customers in Spain, Holland, Italy and Great Britain for delivery or in-store pickup.

Sneakers and jeans makers like Adidas, Nike and Levi’s have been offering customisation for several years, where customers can add their own modifications to clothes and shoes.