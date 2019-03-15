HUL MD Sanjiv Mehta elevated as President of Unilever South Asia

FMCG major Unilever Thursday said it has elevated Hindustan Unilever Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta as the President of Unilever South Asia with effect from May 1, 2019.

Mehta would also continue as the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever. As part of the new role, he would also become a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

“Sanjiv has been one of our most impressive General Managers with a consistent track record of growth and execution in high growth and emerging markets,” Alan Jope, CEO, Unilever said in a statement.

Unilever also named former HUL India CEO and former South Asia Executive Vice President Nitin Paranjpe as its new chief operating officer, responsible for its go-to-market organisations, driving and co-ordinating in-year performance globally in line with its divisional strategies, the company said.

Paranjpe, who joined HUL in 1987 and has held several senior positions in both Unilever London and HUL, was president of the foods and refreshment division, Unilever, since last year.

Both the changes will be effective from May 1, 2019.