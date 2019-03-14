Tushar Ved, President, Major Brands

Tushar Ved is the President of Major Brands India Pvt. Ltd. a leading franchisee for premier international fashion brands such as Bath & Body Works, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Bebe, Nine West, Guess, BHPC and New Balance.

With 150 plus stores in India Major Brands is fast moving on expansion mode with new brand launches.

Mastered with Majors in Finance & Marketing from Boston University, Ved is a veteran in the retail sector. An active leader, his vision is to give Indian customers the best of International brand experience with a plush service and attain global edge.

With 15 years of experience in retail, Ved is an influential retailer coming from a successful background of entrepreneurs.