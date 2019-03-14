Retail Solutions Providers industry in India to take a quantum jump of Rs 20,000 cr from existing Rs 12,000 cr in next 3 years

In-store shopper experiences in India are at the cusp of a major revolution and will shape the future of traditional retail (80 percent of Indian retail sector) allowing retailers to provide the much-needed boost to Indian economy.

In-Store Asia highlights the potential for the retail solutions providers industry to scale up to Rs 20,000 crore from the existing 12,000 crore in the next 3 years. New investments, partnerships and world-class technologies revolutionizing POP advertising, Store Fixtures, Signage, Props, Lighting etc. will contribute to this exponential growth shaping the stores of tomorrow.

According to Jamshed Daboo, Managing Director, Trent Hypermarket said, “Although there is an ongoing debate around online and offline, the fact is that we are in the business of customer experience and not online or offline. Customer experience is the sum total of various journeys, connects and moments of truth that the customer interacts with the brands, companies and products. Clear positioning of what we want to stand for in the minds of customer is the first step to business excellence. Evolution of human mind is much faster than human heart. Great companies create customer experiences using latest technologies appealing human emotions such as truth, faith, honesty etc. Trust is the final link between customer experience and business excellence. ”

According to a report by the Boston Consulting Group and Retailers Association of India, “India’s retail market is expected to double to US$1 trillion by 2020 from US$600 billion in 2015, driven by income growth, urbanization and attitudinal shifts. This big transition along with the Rs 70,000 crore advertising sector of the country, shows the kind of unprecedented growth happening in the retail solutions providers industry. POP advertising, Store Fixtures, Signage, Props, Lighting etc are silent contributors to the growth of India’s mammoth advertising sector scaling up the Retail solution providers industry to 20,000 crore in next three years.”

Thomas Schlitt, Managing Director, Messe Düsseldorf India, said, “The promising retail solutions provider industry of the country is soon going to witness an unprecedented growth backed by innovations in store design, VM and in-store marketing. Newer avenues at the bottom line of retail industry will be game changer for the sector and revolutionize consumer experiences and touch points.”