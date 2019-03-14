How Big Bazaar has succeeded in winning customers in Kolkata

Back in 2001, Big Bazaar launched its first store in Kolkata; a city known for its rich heritage, culture and literature. From there on Big Bazaar expanded its presence all over the city and has recently launched its 17th store in Kolkata.

With the love and support of its customers, Big Bazaar has grown to be one of India’s leading hypermarket chains with maximum number stores in this city. The all new store is located at G Centre Mall, opposite Jorasanko Thakurbari, near Ganesh Talkies, Rabindra Sarani in Central Kolkata.

Spread on a spacious plot of over 36,000 sq.ft. the store is a one stop family shopping destination offering over 1,00,000 lakh products under categories like fashion, food, electronics, home furnishing and much more, everything under one roof. The new store comprises of four levels, starting with the ground floor where customers will be welcomed with the huge fashion and footwear section for women. The first floor will offer fashion and footwear for men followed by kids fashion, home products, home fashion and electronics on the second floor. The third floor has the widest spread of food and groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables, daily utilities, food court, personal care and beauty products.

Adding to the host of other features, the new Big Bazaar store is one of the very few malls in the vicinity to offer modern parking facilities which can accommodate around 120 cars. Big Bazaar also offers other services like free home delivery, priority billing for loyalty members, aged and persons with disabilities.

Speaking about the journey and the new store Manish Agarwal, Zonal CEO, Big Bazaar East said, “Kolkata as a city has always been extremely progressive and is ready to embrace anything new. The fact that we have grown from one to currently seventeen stores shows the trust that Big Bazaar has received from its consumers. Just like the service, wide product range, best prices and mega sale offers we have delivered over the years, we promise to only raise the bar with time.”

With the, ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ promise Big Bazaar offers lowest price on over 1,500 everyday-use items. Not only this, Big Bazaar has big saving days like Sabse Saste Din, Public Holiday Sale, Wednesday Bazaar and Maha Bachat that are held in stores across the country. Through these biggest sale days customers in Kolkata, can now avail offers and discounts on a wide category items like food, home &personal care, fashion products and home appliances.

Residents of Kolkata can now be a part of the large Big Bazaar’s ‘Profit Club’ family. Profit Club is truly a one of its kind membership where one can pay Rs 10,000 and can shop for Rs 1,000 per month for the next 12 months i.e. Rs. 12,000 over a period of 12 months. This membership benefits can be availed across 300 + Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar and fbb (fashion) stores across the country.

Also, customers can avail benefits of Future Group’s digital wallet Future Pay which has an active base of millions of users. Future Pay provides an effortless shopping experience with cashback offers and irresistible deals. Customers can shop using Future Pay at over 1,000+ Future Group stores including Big Bazaar, fbb, Ezone, HyperCity, Central, Easyday Club, Heritage, Nilgiris and Brand Factory.

Big Bazaar brings convenience plus a rich shopping experience for the people of Kolkata and nearby area. The Big Bazaar store is stylish and extremely spacious to make shopping easier, comfortable and joyful. The store is designed with smart and safe trial rooms, open aisles and well trained staff to provide an effortless and delightful shopping experience.