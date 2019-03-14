Bajaj Consumer Care promoters sell 6.85 pc stake for Rs 320 crore

Promoter entities of Bajaj Consumer Care have sold 6.85 percent stake in the FMCG firm for about Rs 320 crore through an open market transaction.

According to a PTI report: Bajaj Resources, KNB Enterprises and SKB Roop Commercial sold 1.01 crore shares, or 6.85 percent stake, in Bajaj Consumer Care on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing.

After the share sale, the promoters’ stake in the company stands at 59.91 percent.

Based on the weighted average price of Bajaj Consumer Care’s stock on Tuesday at Rs 316.70 apiece, the transaction is estimated to be valued at Rs 319.86 crore.

Bajaj Consumer Care was earlier known as Bajaj Corp, and its popular products in the hair oil segment include Bajaj Almond Drops, Bajaj Kailash Parbat and Bajaj Brahmi Amla.