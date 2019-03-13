E-commerce buoyed by the growing demand for kidswear

Kidswear has come of age in India. Every new style that is launched is available in a miniature version for kids complying with the ongoing trends. Additionally, parents have opened up to the idea of investing in the best for their children.

The market for kidswear, at present, is rife with brands, private labels and designer wear, both domestic and international. One of the fastest growing segments in the country, kidswear currently constitutes a large and important portion of the apparel market in India.

Contrary to the earlier belief that children grow out of their wardrobes rapidly, millennial parents are willing to make the most of the moment and dress their kids in the trendiest styles. The impact of new-age media, celebrity kids and social media’s influence on parents is reflected in the choices they make to dress their children. On the other hand, children are sharp about their choices. They contribute strongly to the purchase decisions made for them.

Kidswear: Popularity & Accessibility

India constitutes 29 percent of the younger population between the age of 0-14 years offering tremendous potential for the rising kidswear category. Convenience, discoverability and affordability have catalyzed e-commerce as one of the most preferred mediums of kidswear retail. The rising popularity of shopping kidswear online is evident in the growing demand from customers. Metros such as Mumbai and Delhi along with Tier II & III cities have shown great enthusiasm for online shopping.

In certain parts of India, accessibility can be a challenge for the discerning and fashion savvy Tier II & III cities. Thus, online retail has enabled brands with a wider outreach and have allowed the customer to engage with wider discoverability. Handy buying guides and size charts for parents to refer to have further simplified online fashion consumption thereby bolstering patents proclivity.

Amazon India: A Case Study

Amazon India has noted that sales from Tier II & III cities contribute significantly to the sales as well as growth of kidswear. Interestingly, top selling brands in Tier II & III cities include a comprehensive mix of homegrown and international brands such as GAP as well as Marks & Spencer.

The most trending products include t-shirts, dresses, sneakers and backpacks along with accessories for girls and boys. Tapping into their fondness for colours and an inclination for toons and superheroes, we have noted that character merchandize remains a key hit. The likes of Mickey & Friends, Avengers, Superman, Spiderman and Chhota Bheem are always in style.

Apart from clothing, accessories have also been a huge hit amongst little girls and boys. Unsurprisingly, children are more inclined and fascinated by accessories than adults at times. The popular category of sportswear is also a hit amongst the children with baby athleisure and joggers for tiny tots being a huge hit. The kids today are equipped with far greater exposure and prefer having a distinguished selection that befits their wardrobe. This was evident in the large engagement witnessed during the Great Indian Festival of 2018 where in kids’ ethnic wear was one of the most widely searched and bought products by the customers.

Amazon Fashion has played an important role in revolutionizing the babywear and kidswear market in India by introducing a diverse portfolio of loved and trusted, homegrown and international brands. Today, Amazon Fashion has the largest kidswear and babywear store in India, with over 300 brands offering leadership in selection from acclaimed brands. Also, understanding the changing needs of the market, we have brands such as Mothercare, Hopscotch, Gini Jony, as well as kidswear lines’ from GAP and United Colors of Benetton amongst others. The vision remains to make the best of fashion accessible under one roof to customers across the country at price points that appeal to different customer needs.

At the same time, Amazon Fashion continues to improve upon the shopping experience and enable popular and emerging brands across India to reach customers seamlessly. The brands available on Amazon reiterate their trust in us to reach out the customers across the country scaling their visibility and growth.