Mars Wrigley Confectionery launches Skittles in India

Mars Wrigley Confectionery India has launched fruity chewy candy, Skittles in India. The new launch is in line with the company’s aim to expand the nascent bite sized category in the country.

In India, Skittles will continue to build on its global proposition of ‘Taste The Rainbow’. A pack of Skittles consists of candy in five fruity flavours with each denoting a different color of the rainbow. Each piece has a hard outer shell imprinted with the letter S and a chewy inside. Skittles will be available in two variants in India – original fruits and wild berry.

The original fruits pack consists of Apple, Orange, Grape, Lemon and Strawberry, while wild berry has Berry Punch, Raspberry, Melon Berry, Cherry and Strawberry.

Speaking about the launch, Andrew Leakey, General Manager, Mars Wrigley Confectionery India, said, “India is a priority market for Mars Wrigley Confectionery and we are committed to bringing our best loved brands to Indian consumers. Globally, our brands are loved for their quality, great taste and the value they deliver. Our product portfolio in India reflects the same promise while offering our consumers the power to make informed choices. Skittles will lead the fruit confectionery segment for us in India. Our aim is to grow the category and widen our consumer base through varied product offerings. We are confident that the uniqueness of Skittles will win the hearts of consumers in India.”

Skittles will be available in 40 cities across the country across modern and traditional retail outlets. The product will be available in convenient tube and pouch packs across three key SKUs – tubes priced at Rs 50, resealable pouches priced at Rs 75, and party packs priced at Rs 150. The brand will also be retailed via e-commerce platform Amazon.in.

The launch of Skittles will be supported by a digital campaign which resonates with the brand’s current tagline of ‘Overpromise The Rainbow. Taste The Rainbow’. The campaign builds on Skittles dynamic brand personality It reaches out to millennial audiences by exaggerating the benefits of the 5 fruity flavours in the same quirky, eccentric manner which is synonymous with Skittles across the globe.

The digital film sees a man milk a rainbow-munching giraffe and end up with a bucket of Skittles instead of milk.