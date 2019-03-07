BFL Brand Folio introduces American tennis footwear brand ‘K-Swiss’ in India

K-Swiss has expanded from tennis footwear, to include lifestyle and training footwear that stands up to the performance demands of world-class athletes and trendsetters alike. The brand is acclaimed worldwide and became a style statement both on and off the court.

K-Swiss’ modern brand mission is to outfit and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. These young leaders are at the forefront of today’s culture, influencing and inspiring young people around the world, and their collaboration with Gary Vaynerchuk is a step in that direction.

BFL Brand Folio Pvt. Ltd, incorporated in 2018 in New Delhi is licensee for K-Swiss brand in India.

Kamal Gupta, CEO of BFL Brand Folio Pvt Ltd says,” We are planning to expand rapidly in India by opening exclusive brand stores, shop-in-shop formats with all the potential key accounts and online portals in the year 2019. We are planning to open 5 exclusive K-Swiss brand stores by the end of December 2019 and also start K-Swiss business with all potential key accounts by starting 100 shop-in-shops within the same timeline.”

“To emphasize on K-Swiss business proposition in India,” he further added, “while our competitors are Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Fila, our business focus of K-Swiss will be on K-Swiss’ Tennis performance range, premium dress sneakers and Gen-K collection positioning K-Swiss brand as a leading brand in India for young entrepreneurs and upcoming CEOs who are the new heroes of youth culture.”

On the choice of locations for K-Swiss exclusive stores, the focus will be on the most potential malls and high-street locations. The brand is primarily targeting Delhi, NCR, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin and Chennai.

Founded in 1966, K-Swiss is a heritage American tennis brand. Since its origin, K-Swiss has represented innovation, quality, performance and style. Its signature K-Swiss ‘CLASSIC,’ the first leather tennis shoe, made its debut at Wimbledon, and more than 50 years later is still a style staple.