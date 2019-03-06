Zashed Fashiontech launches womenwear brand Dodo & Moa on Amazon Fashion

Zashed Fashiontech has launched womenswear brand, Dodo & Moa on Amazon Fashion. It is a new age brand which has something in it for everyone and for every occasion.

Offering over 700 unique styles from Rs 999 going up to Rs 4,999 for the capsule collection of the brand, there is something for everyone, across casualwear, party wear and semi-formal. Amazon Fashion has a wide variety of semi-formal womenswear collection making it one of the most important categories for them.

Adding another feather to the expansive selection of curated fashion brands, Arun Sirdeshmukh, Business Head at Amazon Fashion commented, “We are thrilled to associate with Zashed Fashiontech to launch Dodo & Moa on Amazon Fashion. The brand has a fresh youthful appeal with fun and exciting styles to befit the versatile preferences of our shoppers. Their presence on Amazon reiterates the brand’s trust in us to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience across the country.”

Commenting on the launch, Mithun Bhardwaj, CEO of Zashed Fashiontech said, “Amazon being a trusted marketplace, we are assured that our label Dodo & Moa, is at the right place. Considering Amazon Fashion’s wide reach to customers across the country, we are looking forward to a tremendous response from the shoppers. We have worked hard to build a brand that offers the best of styles uncompromising on quality. Our shared vision with Amazon of providing a memorable shopping experience to our shoppers has started on a brilliant note.”

Commenting on the launch, Kundan Gugnani, Director of Dodo & Moa said, “Vaani Kapoor as the face for the launch of the brand was an easy decision, her elegance goes perfectly with what the brand stands for. The fact that she is launching the brand on Amazon Fashion, in the Amazon Fashion studio just adds so much more value to the launch. The teams have done an amazing job pulling it off, all from the designs to the operations to the launch, Could not have asked for a better start to the brand.”