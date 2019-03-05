Hyperlocal start-up, Mapprr brings innovation and ease to the customers

To provide comfort to the customers, Mapprr – a pioneer in hyperlocal delivery concept has launched live availability of the products on-board for the first time in India along with quick 60 minutes delivery. With this, Mapprr has taken a step forward towards enhancing the quality of customer experience.

Moreover, on one hand, users experience difficulties in finding products one may need, and on the other hand roaming store to store is a big disadvantage! So, with Mapprr, users can get real time product availability updates along with quick delivery service. Moreover, users can either order from web or mobile application from Mapprr.

In the words of Aruna Subhakar, Founder & CEO – Mapprr, “Innovation in Hyperlocal market along with specialized services is making all the right noises. It works towards empowering small and local retailers to think smart and tie up their business to serve customers in their locality smartly adhering to the technological advancements.”

He further added that the people are embracing this new dynamic marketplace, as it provides them a perfect amalgamation of the traditional and modern shopping experience.

Mapprr has stationed out 10+ number of delivery champions in every area summing up to 100 champions. These delivery champions would receive the orders within certain distance from the store assigned to them.

The company has tied up with stores like Apollo, Medplus, Ratnadeep, The Body Shop, Nykaa, HealthKart, NewU, Sangeeta Mobiles, Big C & LOT Mobiles, etc. who readily pack the products once the order is received. The delivery champions go and pick up the orders and deliver at the doorsteps. The fastest delivery in a busy city like Hyderabad is 17 minutes.

Currently available in Hyderabad, the brand delivers groceries, medicines, electronics, beauty care, fitness supplements, pet supplies, and plans to introduce flowers, watches, gifting items, mouth sweetener like paan, etc. This year, the company plans to hire 2,000 delivery fleet and 200 employees across Hyderabad and Bengaluru. This year, it has plans to expand to Pune and Gurugram.