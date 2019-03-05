Home Fashion Shoppers Stop launches exclusive Jenner collection in India

Reality TV stars and models and are happy to have introduced their handbag line in India.

Reality TV stars and models Kendall and Kylie Jenner are happy to have introduced their handbag line in India

They have recently introduced KENDALL + KYLIE handbags at selective outlets of multi-brand retail store Shoppers Stop in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

“The handbag designs exude opulence and a classic aesthetic, with a variety of waist pouches, wristlets, slings, totes, fanny packs and backpacks that are perfect for any occasion,” Kendall and Kylie said in a joint statement.

“One style that is sure to catch your eye is the bum bag — also known as the fanny pack — which happens to be our favourite! The nostalgic 1980s look has been modernised over the years and is a luxe option for hands-free styling, perfect for wrapping around your waist or slinging over your shoulder. It’s the perfect accessory to any outfit,” they added.

