Bangalore Apparel Manufacturers Association to organise The TEX STYL Show on March 5-6

Bangalore Apparel Manufacturers Association (BAMA) is organising The TEX STYL Show at Fairfield by Marriott, Bengaluru on March 5-6, 2019.

This forum will give avenues for collaboration-connections-creation amongst industry folks which will help them to take their brand to newer heights. Launched at J W Marriott Bengaluru on December 22, The TEX STYL show is its maiden event for collaboration in textile sourcing. The credit for organising this event goes to Praveen Mutha, President, BAMA and rest of the team of BAMA.

More than 65 prominent textile and accessories from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru are participating in the event. It is supported by 55 branded manufacturers from Bengaluru.

The list of visitors include people from entire spectrum of manufacturing like apparel manufacturers, brand owners, corporate buyers, exporters, buying houses, FOB manufacturing, media, institute and related organisation representatives. The visitors can expect latest collection of fabrics for upcoming season, varied textures and trends in fashion. They can also experience interaction with industry folks, variety of accessories and embellishments.

BAMA is an alliance of Bengaluru’s top organized manufacturers of fashion apparel. Together this group represents a significant branded manufacturing activity out of this region. Together this group represents GMV of more than Rs 2,000 crore, generating direct and indirect employment for more than 15,000 people and trade spanning all over India.

The plan of BAMA is to affiliate with relevant trade bodies, government entities, big retail corporates and secondary members all over India.

Going forward BAMA has planned a series of events which members can participate and benefit from, some of them being Sourcing Fair, Educational and Training Seminars, Campus and Group Placements, Fashion Trade Fair, Grievances Redressal Mechanism, International Trade Fair Trips etc.