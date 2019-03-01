Shardah Uniyal, Global Head – Branding & Communications, Birla Cellulose (Aditya Birla Group)

Shardah Uniyal is a brand marketing professional with around 19 years of experience in lifestyle and retail, fashion brands viz. Tanishq, Mahindra and Mahindra and Lakme.

Currently, she heads Birla Cellulose’ branding and communication function which includes its flagship consumer brand Liva.

She has worked across various functions ranging from strategy and business planning, to retail and service operations, category management with predominant stint in marketing, brand planning, development and execution.

She is Masters in International Business Management from Westminster Business School, London of 1999 batch and an honours graduate in English Literature from Delhi University.