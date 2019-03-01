Home Retail Hub Rehan Huck joins ILC as VP-Retail

Rehan Huck joins ILC as VP-Retail

After a long stint of 10 years at DLF, – AVP Central Leasing has moved on to as Vice President – Retail.

He will lead the retail development initiative at ILC which is coming up with 2 new projects in Gurugram

He is an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, and is considered an established stalwart in the retail, with over 15 years of rich experience in leasing and advisory.

He had been at the forefront of the business development, leasing negotiations and transaction management for . He has worked on almost all malls of including , , and .

He will lead the retail development initiative at ILC which is coming up with 2 new projects in Gurugram. One of them is expected to be a 2 million sq. ft retail development.

