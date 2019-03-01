Rehan Huck joins ILC as VP-Retail

After a long stint of 10 years at DLF, Rehan Huck – AVP Central Leasing has moved on to ILC as Vice President – Retail.

He is an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, and is considered an established stalwart in the retail, with over 15 years of rich experience in leasing and advisory.

He had been at the forefront of the business development, leasing negotiations and transaction management for DLF Premium Malls. He has worked on almost all malls of DLF Premium Malls including DLF Promenade, DLF Place, Cyber Hub and Mall of India Noida.

He will lead the retail development initiative at ILC which is coming up with 2 new projects in Gurugram. One of them is expected to be a 2 million sq. ft retail development.