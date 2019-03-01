TRRAIN Retail Awards 2019 recognise front-end retail associates; CEOs walk the ramp

The 8th TRRAIN Retail Awards, the world’s only such property that recognises exceptional customer service, and was held at the Renaissance Powai following the Retail Leadership Summit 2019. A total of 126 brands sent in 170 stories from 17 states and 87 cities across India. Awards were given away to 18 employees.

Naresh NK of Big Basket, Bengaluru; Vaishak K, Shoppers Stop Ltd, Bengaluru; Sanjay Reddy, Marks & Spencer, Mumbai; Aju Allesh, Levi’s, Kochi; Pawan Kumar, Manyavar, Begusarai; Vikash Kumar, Global Desi, New Delhi; Yadhu Krishnan, Lifestyle, Kochi, Pramod Kumar Shetty, Ample Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Panjim; Hemant Bandkar, Big Basket, Mumbai; Jatavath Ravinder, Wonderla, Hyderabad; Anu Ponnan, Tanishq, Kochi; Soumen Kangsa Banik, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), Kolkata; Asha Shah, Manubhai Gems Pvt Ltd., Mumbai; Sana Khan, Chumbak, Mumbai; Ruban V, Fastrack, Chennai; Fazaloor Rehaman Yettinagudda; Domino’s Pizza, Dharwad; Arti Gupta, Simran Sahni’s Health Zone, Lucknow and Raju K, Wonderla Holidays Ltd, Bengaluru were among the winners.

In addition, HR departments of six organisations were rewarded for their initiatives. Natural Salon, Inorbit Malls and Shell Retail were awarded for being inclusive workplaces. Infiniti Retail, Kaya and Landmark Group received the HR initiatives awards.

The jury that deliberated over these awards includes Manish Dureja, MD & CEO JetPrivilege, and Swapna Pradhan, Dean – Academics (Full Time Programs), Prin. L. N Welingkar Institute of Mgmts. Devl & Research and Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Chief Strategy Officer – Contract India.

B.S. Nagesh, Founder, TRRAIN and inceptor TRRAIN Retail awards said: “The success of the retail industry critically hinges upon front-end retail associates who deal with and delight millions of customers every day. TRRAIN Retail Awards is our attempt to celebrate and applaud these foot-soldiers of India’s retail sector. The idea of recognising customer service excellence has forayed into the international retail as well. Intercontinental Group of Department Stores (IGDS) recognised the best retail associate in the world at The World Department Store Forum (WDSF) in 2015 and 2017. Similarly, the MAPIC awards held at Cannes also introduced a new category for recognising customer service excellence in association with TRRAIN. This year we are looking forward to recognising more stories at the WDSF in Tokyo.”

“As more and more of us are getting addicted to digital interface, more customers are craving for a human interface. The front line staff can provide this. Whether it is Croma’s promise of ‘main hoon na’ or our Titan “make hearts beat’ customer experience program, its all about creating moments of delight for the customers,” said Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian at Tata Sons, the Chief Guest at the event.

A major highlight of the event was a fashion show curated by Anita Dongre with CEOs of key retail stores walking down the ramp.

Every retail CEO was in the room, and retail leaders such as Ajay Kaul, Everstone Capital (ex-Jubiliant Foodworks); Anuj Puri, Anarock; Deepa Menon, Senior VP PVR; Gaurav Mahajan, President – Apparel, Raymond; Lalit Agarwal, CMD V Mart; Manish Mandana CEO, Being Human; Nivedita Nanda, CHRO, Kaya; Rahul Mehta, President, CMAI; Rahul Vira, CEO – Skechers – South Asia; Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO Inorbit; Rakesh Biyani, Future Group; Richa Bhatnagar, CPO Bestseller; Shalini Vohra, CHRO CROMA; Uma Talreja, CMO SSL and Vineet Gautam CEO Bestseller India walked the ramp in Anita Dongre designer wear.