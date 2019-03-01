All-in-one place concept makes ‘The Walk’ a perfect leisure destination

‘The Walk’ at Worldmark Aerocity, by Bharti Realty is the next big thing in retail and F&B, housed within 3 lakh sq. ft of space. At a distance of less than 10 minutes from the international airport and 20 minutes from South Delhi and Gurugram, ‘The Walk’ is at a central, accessible location, offering a wide range of options in F&B and retail.

In an exclusive interaction with IMAGES Retail, Sushil Kumar Sayal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Realty Limited, talks about the F&B brands at ‘The Walk’, some of which are absolutely new to Delhi-NCR consumers.

How, in your opinion, are food courts the new anchor in shopping malls?

A food court is the space where multiple F&B brands offer a variety of cuisines at affordable price points. If provided with a good ambience as well as a wide array of cuisines, it generally becomes a preferred eating hub for larger groups with families/ friends, turning out to be a medium of higher footfalls for malls. Many food courts in malls offer entertainment options for children and adults so they spend more time in the mall. Undoubtedly, they are a key element for any shopping centre to draw footfalls and increase sales.

Tell us about the space and facilities available at The Walk.

The food court at ‘The Walk’ (Worldmark Aerocity) – called Food Capital – is not like a traditional enclosed food court. It has a double height ceiling with a sunroof allowing in plenty of natural light, a water body for added relaxed ambience and a cooling atmosphere because of the abundance of plants all around it. The space is also a fusion of food counters and standalone restaurants offering a global array of cuisines. Food Capital has specially curated spaces where events are hosted on a regular basis including plays /stand up acts / live bands etc.

What is the USP of Food Capital?

It is an extremely open and inviting space and is accessible from all places within Worldmark Aerocity. With more than 17 food counters and a large number of standalone restaurants, Food Capital makes for a space which truly offers something for everyone.

Tell us about the fine-dine restaurants present in the mall.

We have more than 20 restaurants/clubs/bars/cafes at ‘The Walk’ offering cuisines with a wide range of palette. The cuisines range from regional Indian to Pan-Asian, French, Italian, Continental and other global cuisines. 60 percent of the restaurants have been created only from a fine dine perspective. We focus on best experience – be it food or ambience or even nightlife. Authenticity, curation, ambience, quality of food is what a customer is looking for and we provide exactly the same.

Tell us about the zoning of the restaurants?

‘The Walk’ is a collaborative street in making. It hosts around 15 restaurants on the ground floor across the three towers at Worldmark and has six restaurants on the lower-ground surrounding the Food Capital. People here enjoy the fusion of food, liquor, events with Food Capital complimenting them all.

Are there kiosks, QSRs and small food joints present on different floors at ‘The Walk’? If yes, do they benefit or hamper the food court?

We have ensured all our kiosks / QSRs / food counters are housed in one single entity in the same area – Food Capital – and are not spread anywhere else in the development. We believe that a customer visiting the food court would not like to walk too far or to different floors to have access to the wide variety available while making meal choices. The lower ground floor has a sprawling 60,000 sq. ft. area, out of which 30,000 has been carved out for the kiosks and food counters and the remaining 30,000 for restaurants and bars

As a mall developer, what are the factors provided / offered by you to restaurant owners for improving their business?

For any restaurant or format to be successful, the customer would need ease of access. Be it the ease of reaching the development, parking options and parking spaces, safety and security for people to forget all and just enjoy their experience, one can find all of this at ‘The Walk’.

It is safe, has a great ambience, a number of retail and F&B options. The concept of an ‘all-in-one place’ makes it the perfect leisure destination.

Tell us about your expansion plans, upcoming projects?

Bharti Realty is taking the success of Worldmark Aerocity forward with Worldmark Gurugram in Sector 65 just off Golf Course Extension Road. It is a sprawling 7.5 lakh sq. ft. development with 5 lakh sq. ft. for commercial, 2.5 lakh sq. ft. for retail including a five-screen multiplex.