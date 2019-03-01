In Pics: Five facts to know about Nike’s New House of Innovation in Shanghai

Nike has unveiled Shanghai 001 – the first House of Innovation, with a New York City concept store as a cross-category, consumer-focused experience with four levels, 41,150 square feet and located in the world-famous Nanjing East Road shopping district
5Nike Shanghai is the first Nike House of Innovation
The new store concept is a peek behind the curtain of Nike’s biggest innovation moments, matched with personalized and digitally-connected shopping journeys.
4The store is THE destination for Shanghai-only Nike products
One of the pinnacle features of Nike Shanghai 001 – as well as future House of Innovation concepts – is hyper-local, exclusive products and gear; shoppers will find them at the first floor Shanghai Shop.
3It showcases unique product offerings and services
House of Innovation stores will also be one of the first to launch Nike’s latest products; at Shanghai 001, that includes the LeBron 16, Air Jordan 33 and Pegasus Turbo styles. At the store’s Nike Arena, in the center of the first floor, shoppers will find key styles and installations — from the Zoom X live to a Battleknit LeBron sculpture — that rotate regularly. At the digitally-enabled ‘Center Court’ they can enjoy speaker sessions, workshops and digitally-led trialing sessions.
2Its Nike Expert Studio offers unparalleled personalization
Through advanced or in-store bookings, the top floor Nike Expert Studio gives NikePlus members unrivaled access to gear up, get styled and get matched with exclusive and personalized product picks in private sessions with Nike Shanghai’s most highly-trained store athletes.
1New Nike by You stations provide unique customization opportunities
At Nike by You, NikePlus members can have one-on-one sessions with a designer to customize select shoes – adding dip-dye, embroidery and more – and walk away with freshly designed footwear.