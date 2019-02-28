BS Nagesh, CL Raheja and Amitabh Taneja launch 8th edition of ‘I Just Did It’, a TRRAIN Initiative

TRRAIN Retail Awards – an initiative to honour customer service excellence delivered by retail associates across various retail formats – were witness to the launch of the eighth edition of the magazine, ‘I Just Did It’.

The magazine, a TRRAIN initiative was launched by B S Nagesh, TRRAIN Founder, CL Raheja, Chairman, K Raheja Corp and Amitabh Taneja, Chairman & Managing Director of IMAGES Group.

TRRAIN Awards were presented in a new format in 2019 in India. TRRAIN accepted only one story from each retailer/ brand per category. It was called it ‘Ace of the Aces’. And although it was difficult for the HR team to select one from the many entries that they received, the best of the best with impactful customer service from across various formats reached the preliminary jury.

With the quality of service delivery being very high it was a tough task for the jury to select winners.

The stories of the category winners and the winners themselves are showcased in the eighth edition of ‘I Just Did It’, which has been published by IMAGES Group for the eighth year running.