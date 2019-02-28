The Red Fox Makeup Academy: Practical sessions are the key to success

Launched in 2017 with the vision to provide world-class make-up education and training at the most affordable cost by CTE (Commitment to Excellence) group, The Red Fox Makeup Academy aims to make every make-up enthusiast independent through skill development.

Claiming to be more than a make-up school, it offers comprehensive course modules spanning the latest trends and techniques at par with international standards. The students are trained by professional make-up artists, who stress upon practical sessions for better understanding and client handling skills. Products used for the practical classes are FDA approved, imported and provided by the academy.

The academy’s prime objective is to provide superior training to the students and transform them into professionals. The advanced courses give them the opportunity to pursue a career as a make-up artist in fashion make-up, television, film make-up, among others, anywhere in the world.

Courses

Professional Makeup Course: The is designed for students, who want to pursue their career as a professional make-up artist in fashion, photography, television, film, education or as a freelance. This advance course covers basic knowledge about make-up to the most advance techniques including airbrush make-up, fantasy make-up and advanced creative make-up. Hairstyling is included in the professional make-up course to ensure that students are able to provide full service to their future clients.

Advance Airbrush Course: This course provides in-depth knowledge of Airbrush make-up and covers topics like, full face make-up application, creating Airbrush tattoo, bridal make-up, using stencils with airbrush, assembling and dissembling Airbrush gun, to name a few.

Hairstyling: Hairstyle contributes a major role in any makeover. Learn to make gorgeous hairstyles that can change the overall look. In advance hairstyling course, students will learn from the basic hairstyle techniques to the advance 3D hairstyles.

Basic Nail Art Course: This course includes study of nail structure, client consultation, natural nail preparation, tip application with French art and basic few arts, UV/ LED acrylic gel nail enhancements, sculptured nails, and more.

Advanced Nail Art Course: It covers basics of nail art to advance techniques like, marbling, cat eye nail art, ombré, splash glitter, jewellery application, mirror chrome, laser chrome, among others.

Self Grooming Course: This is ideal for clients, who want to learn to do their own make-up. The course module provides product knowledge, skin analysis and care, day make-up, party make-up, and more.

Certification

Students receive certificates from the academy on successful completion of the course.

Eligibility criterion

Passionate individuals, who want to make it big in the hair and beauty industry can apply for the courses.

Fee range

Self Grooming course is for Rs6,500; Basic Nail Art is for Rs 15,000; Hairstyling course is for Rs 25,000; Advance Airbrush course is for Rs 35,000; Advance Nail Art course is for Rs 45,000 and Professional Makeup course is for Rs 65,000. Prices are subject to government taxes.