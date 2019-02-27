Van Heusen Woman Innerwear & Athleisure debuts in Mumbai

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail marked a new milestone in the branded apparel sector as it unveiled the newly launched business segment in Van Heusen Woman Innerwear and Athleisure range in Mumbai. The glamorous fashion show captivated the audience, as it offered a sneak peek into the wide range of Van Heusen Lingerie, Athleisure and Lounge collection.

Commenting on the launch, Puneet Kumar Malik, CEO, Innerwear Business – Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. said, “Van Heusen Innerwear has established a strong presence across the country through its premium and innovative range of innerwear and athleisure. Our product offerings have always received a phenomenal response from consumers across the country. This has propelled us to tap into the rapidly growing women’s wear segment that is witnessing 15 percent YoY growth. West is an important market for us and with the launch of Van Heusen Woman Innerwear and Athleisure range in Mumbai, we intend to deliver best-in-class products that are high on innovation and style.”

He further added, “Our research shows that Indian women are increasingly becoming brand conscious and are looking for innerwear that offers comfort, fit and value. We are confident that our women consumers will appreciate this new offering which is crafted with sleek precision that compliments a trendy design.”

Van Heusen Innerwear will be introducing the women’s innerwear and athleisure range in 5-7 key markets and few headquarter cities through localized distribution model and a few exclusive men and women innerwear stores this fiscal. The athleisure range is an extension of its lingerie range which offers sophisticated styling with new and innovative product features for best-in-class comfort and fit. The lingerie range comprises three collections including Cotton Sensation, Luxe, and Glam and also includes innovative products such as No Slip Straps, Breathable Cups and Flexi Wires. Each product in the collection has been designed to offer a differentiated range to the various consumer segments.

After extensive consumer research business has attended to key consumer pain points and each piece is designed with precision and perfection ensuring all-day comfort for the wearer. The fabric reflects the fashion brilliance of Van Heusen as the collection is crafted with a mix of high-quality cotton, polyamides, modal etc. The straps, laces as well as elastics are of the most premium quality offering utmost comfort to the wearer.

The themes of the lingerie collections are inspired by the everyday elements of a woman, latest trends, and most importantly comfort and fit. The collection echoes the art of premium fashion with a mix of solid colors and prints.