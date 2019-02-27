Detailed discussion with clients is a must: Bussayawan Chanchai, Spa Managar, The Rayavadee Spa

Bussayawan Chanchai, Spa Manager at The Rayavadee Spa in Krabi, Thailand, reveals the importance of detailed discussions with guests, to understand the requirement and offer benefits in totality

Please tell us about your professional background.

It has been 11 years since I have been working in the Wellness industry. I started my career as a Spa Receptionist and then joined the Aman Group as Assistant Spa Manager. I was with the group for three years. Currently, I am the Spa Manager at The Rayavadee Spa in Krabi. It is situated in the heart of Krabi’s beautiful Phranang Peninsula on the border of Krabi Marine National Park, an area renowned for its natural beauty and rich flora, fauna and marine life.

What inspired you to be a part of the industry?

I am fond of meeting people and I enjoy talking about healthy lifestyle and living. Over the years, I have met several people, who lead an unhealthy lifestyle and hence, end up with ailments. However and for better, the perception of people has changed to a great extent. In the current scenario, clients believe in ‘The Healing Power of Nature’ and work towards improving their health. Through the course of my work, I get to understand my guest’s expectations to be rejuvenated through spa activities and wellness experiences. This inspired me to take up the role and offer the best to my guests.

What are your views on the growing Wellness industry?

The Wellness industry is growing fast. With health and well-being being the main focus amongst the new generation, it is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. There are many treatments to promote well-being, maintain healthy conditions and most importantly, be energetic. All these factors are definitely boosting the Wellness industry worldwide.

What are the therapies offered at the spa?

The Rayavadee Spa’s extensive range of therapies draw on ancient Thai healing traditions and a philosophy of well-being that combines body, mind and spirit to create treatments that impart a deep sense of relaxation in luxurious, private surroundings. Guests can choose between revitalising facials and scrubs, energising body wraps, soothing massages and a variety of salon treatments or combine several offerings into a package individually-tailored to meet their needs.

What are the USPs of your spa?

Situated at the base of a limestone cliff fringed with jungle greenery, the thoughtfully planned interiors of the spa pay homage to the resort’s natural surroundings. Our Signature Massage and the Thai Boran Massage are one of the best, as is the Rayavadee Facial.

How does the spa stay ahead of competition?

The most important aspect is to maintain the great Thai hospitality service – our professional and warm welcome that guests cherish. We also ensure that our staff is happy and can see a future with us.

How do you educate clients on the importance of wellness?

Our team ensures a relaxing spa experience for the guests. At The Rayavadee Spa, one can relax, unwind and indulge as the staff pampers guests from head to toe. Our team engages in a detailed discussion with the clients either when they are having a consultation or after the treatment process. We also aim at recommending guests to our home remedies.

What are the client engagement programmes offered?

The spa offers fantastic healing programmes and rejuvenation therapies to the guests. We usually create monthly packages with value additions for our guests.

What are the main challenges?

The Rayavadee Spa offers seven treatment rooms as well as a beauty salon, spa boutique and relaxation area. However, during peak season, it is a challenge to accommodate spa requests due to unavailability of treatment rooms.

What are the future plans?

In order to expand, we are planning to focus on getting specialists to the resort in order to have more variety in the treatments offered than what we currently have. This coming high season, we will be offering Structural Foundation Series delivered by Advanced Certified Structural Medicine Specialists from the US, at the resort. We aim to create memorable experiences for our guests.