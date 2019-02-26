Marico introduces healthy products under Saffola Fittify Gourmet brand

Marico has launched a range of one-of-a-kind healthy gourmet products under ‘Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet’, bringing together the best of health combined with taste for a slimmer fitter life. The range has been created by nutritionists and curated by celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur. These products are made with plant based superfoods that will enable consumers to get fit and slim the healthy way.

The healthy gourmet product portfolio currently comprises an interesting range of Hi-Protein Meal Soups and Hi-Protein Slim Meal Shakes containing a blend of five superfoods – Moringa, Quinoa, Buckwheat, Amaranth and Turmeric along with an array of exotic and delicious flavors. The products are gluten-free and have no added preservatives, no artificial colors or flavors. The products further offer a 24/7 tracking with health and fitness app ‘Revofit’ and a free 30-day nutritionist consultation.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer (COO), India Sales & Bangladesh Business, Marico Ltd. said, “In a time where health has become a priority, today’s contemporary consumers are making an effort to create a healthy lifestyle through regular workouts or diet. Taking cognizance of this, we have launched the Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet range, designed to seamlessly fit into their daily routine while allowing them to get healthier the right way.”

Created by expert nutritionists, the Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet shakes and soups are an effective way to reduce calorie intake and manage weight while allowing you to enjoy an authentic gourmet experience. Also, the convenient packaging and ease of consumption helps to ensure that barriers like busy schedules and meal prep times are taken care of.

Available in the top metros in modern trade outlets such as Godrej Nature’s Basket, Foodhall and Star Bazaar stores across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore and e-commerce portals such as Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket, consumers can get a hold of Hi-Protein Meal Soups at Rs 375 for a box of 4 sachets/ servings (4x531kg) while Hi-Protein Slim Meal Shakes at Rs 1,190 for a box of 12 servings (420kg).