LimeRoad to rapidly scaling up its offline presence

Online fashion platform LimeRoad has opened its second retail store in Panipat, Haryana. The state-of-the-art store in Panipat will primarily retail western, fusion and ethnic womenswear and menswear. LimeRoad plans to open 20 new stores in the next 3-6 months with the vision to take high-street fashion to every town in India. Customers will now be able to shop from LimeRoad not only through its mobile app and website, but also from its brick-and-mortar stores.

“LimeRoad stores are being designed as brand touch-points. After the success of our Surat store turning profitable in less than 5 months, we opened our second new age store in Panipat with the ambition to go into every market and inject fast fashion into it. Users can see, touch, feel and live the LimeRoad experience first-hand”, said Tanuj Gangwani, Owner of the Offline Project, internally nick-named LimeRoad Touch.

“We are delighted to be working with Ambrish and his team at Studio Lotus. They have an outstanding sense of customer experience and design in the offline world, having led marquee offline rollouts like Royal Enfield and Good Earth store,” said Suchi Mukherjee, Founder & CEO, LimeRoad.

“LimeRoad offers its users an endless variety of trendy garments and accessories while allowing for a digital social experience of shopping via interactive styling scrapbooks. Inspired by the brand ethos, our approach was to create a retail experience that celebrates this idea of interaction and abundance. These social experiences manifest themselves differently within the customer journey – such as the POS table or the trial room area that transform into interactive spaces to host relevant workshops on styling and thereby extend the brand’s online strategy into an immersive and tactile offline experience,” said the team of Studio Lotus, Asha Sairam, Ankur Choksi and Ambrish Arora.

LimeRoad has opened the second store with a clear focus on design. The store uses modular fixtures that can accommodate change of collections and display of merchandises rapidly and effectively. The fixtures are made of wood and metal and the colour scheme has been kept muted and neutral. The scheme sets a perfect stage for all the colourful merchandise available at LimeRoad.

The store has stylists on the floor to help consumers select products. Spread across 900 sq.ft. area, the store is in a central upmarket area in Model Town, Panipat. The store will have a wide array of products ranging from casual tops, jeans, leggings, dresses, shrugs, and accessories etc. The state-of-the-art store has been designed by Lotus Design, will be owned by franchisee partners and operated by LimeRoad.