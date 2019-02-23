Restaurant aggregators may be summoned over new FDI norms for e-commerce

The government is likely to summon online restaurant aggregators like Zomato, Swiggy and foodpanda soon to discuss provisions relating to the revised FDI guidelines on e-commerce segment, said informed sources on Friday.

According to sources and industry insiders, the meet is very much likely to take place next week, when these restaurant aggregators could be called by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The development comes following revised FDI norms for the e-commerce platforms coming into force on February 1.

These norms prohibit an online retailer from mandating any company to sell its products exclusively through its platform.

The new policy also notes that the online retail firms would not directly or indirectly influence sale price of goods and services and would maintain a level-playing field.