Mahagun to invest over Rs 600 crore in developing retail park in Greater Noida West

Delhi based realty firm, Mahagun Group has announced the launch of its new commercial project called Mahagun Marina Wwalk, at Greater Noida West. The retail park would be developed with an investment of over Rs 600 crore. The retail project would comprise shopping area, multiplex, hotel and office spaces.

Marina Wwalk, the new retail project from Mahagun Group will be developed on a total plot area of 18,694 sq.m and will have a built-up area of 1.16 million sq.ft. The group proposes to sell approx. 4.3 lakh sq.ft. area of project and retain the balance with them.

The project will avail bigger spaces like anchor stores, 14 screen superplex, food court, hyper store and entertainment area. The hotel will spread across an area of 2.33 lakh sq.ft. and will have more than 250 keys. The office block will comprise 150 units of office spaces, which will be in the sizes of 700 sq.ft. to 2,000 sq.ft. per unit with a total area of 1.15 lakh sq.ft. The project would be ready by December in the year 2023.

Amit Jain, Director, Mahagun Group said, “With the growing residential population in Greater Noida West, the need for retail and shopping is ever increasing. Hence we felt it’s the right time to launch a project like Marina Wwalk. By the time the project would be ready, the region’s population would be double or even more.”

He added, “With metro becoming operational soon and connectivity increasing via widening of NH 24 and the presence of FNG Expressway, Greater Noida West is becoming a hub for residential and commercial developments. Also with Jewar Airport’s work being paced up, the airport in coming few years will immensely help the regions like Noida, Greater Noida and Greater Noida West, to grow.”

Mahagun Group has created repute for itself in commercial and residential property and has projects present in Noida, Greater Noida- West, Noida Expressway, Ghaziabad. Some of the ongoing residential projects by the group are Mahagun Manorial and Mahagun Meadows at Noida Expressway, Mahagun Mantra and Mahagun Mywoods at Greater Noida West, Mahagun Mirabella and Mahagun Mezzaria at Sector 79 and Sector 78 in Noida respectively.

The completed projects by group are Mahagun Maple, Mahagun Manor, Mahagun Maestro at Sector 50 (Noida), Mahagun Moderne at Sector 78 (Noida), Mahagun Mansion in Indirapuram and Mahagun Mascot in Crossings Republik, Ghaziabad. The group has a successfully running shopping mall by the name of Mahagun Metro Mall in Vaishali, Ghaziabad.