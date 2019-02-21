CaratLane: 10 years of transforming jewellery in India

When Mithun Sacheti founded CaratLane 10 years ago, e-commerce was at its infancy in India and no one could have imagined that Indian consumers would be ready to buy jewellery online. CaratLane was founded with a mission to democratise jewellery – to make beautiful jewellery accessible and affordable and with designs that are modern and wearable. A refreshing and courageous objective at the time, especially since the avenues for an online business weren’t as wide open then as they are today.

CaratLane hasn’t looked back since then. It has grown from being one of India’s first online jewellery brands to being one of India’s largest new age jewellery brands now with 50 stores across the country.

On the special occasion of CaratLane’s 10th birthday, Mithun said “The world has indeed changed in the past ten years. And while e-commerce has now become widely accepted in India, it has taken steady and sustained focus to democratise jewellery-buying online. From a website for easy shopping to allowing women to explore jewellery through apps to discovering interactive mirrors and providing a no-barrier access to precious jewellery in stores, CaratLane has transformed jewellery-buying in India.”

“Our strong online footprint is now complemented by our growing store presence. With 50 stores across the country, we are now perhaps the world’s first truly omni-channel jewellery brand. It wouldn’t have been possible without our extremely valuable and loyal customers and an extremely dedicated team who would stop at nothing,” he added.

As a part of the celebrations, CaratLane has added limited edition jewellery to three of its bestselling collections – Butterfly, Aaranya and Gold Lace. It has also launched its biggest sale ever with flat 20 percent off on all diamond jewellery but that’s not all, there are many more exciting offers for CaratLane customers.

CaratLane, has also launched an upbeat film to create buzz around its 10th birthday celebrations. The campaign rolled out nationally with a combination of TV, digital and CaratLane’s social media channels. The film is targeted towards creating FOMO (fear of missing out) on its celebrations, among its audience.

Talking about the campaign Atul Sinha, Senior Vice President Marketing, CaratLane said, “We’ve come a long way since our inception and we wanted to celebrate this milestone with the people who made it all possible – Our customers. The ‘10th birthday’ campaign film beautifully captures our excitement as well as the cheerful emotion that we’re trying to build around the occasion through our biggest sale ever.”