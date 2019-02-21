Build-A-Bear to open 65 SIS and 20 standalone stores in next 10 years

For more than 21 years, U.S. based personalized experiential toy retail brand Build-A-Bear has been sharing hearts and bear hugs globally, and after a long wait, Tablez – the retail arm of LuLu Group International, has launched the first Build-A-Bear store in India, at Toys”R”Us, Phoenix Marketcity in Bangalore.

Build-A-Bear is a global customized stuffed-animal retail entertainment brand that aims to reach as many as 9 million households in the top 15 cities in India by 2025. Besides standalone stores, shop-in-shop formats of Build-A-Bear would be launched within Toys“R”Us.

On this special occasion, Adeeb Ahamed, MD, Tablez said: “The Build-A-Bear concept is a one-of-a-kind retail experience, and we are thrilled to open the first store in Bangalore. Build-A-Bear is synonymous with creativity and novelty for children. I am sure that each child that enters our store will cherish their experience and leave with an indelible memory.

“From standalone stores to shop-in-shop formats, Build-A-Bear is ready to reach out to families and kids in India and help loved ones create memories and spend more time together. We plan to open 20 standalone stores of Build-A-Bear across key cities in India over the next 10 years, along with shop-in-shop formats across all our Toys”R”Us stores as well.”

Dorrie Krueger, Build-A-Bear Workshop Chief Strategy Officer, said, “Together with Tablez India, we are excited to open the first Build-A-Bear store in India and continue to expand into this important global market. We look forward to introducing the Build-A-Bear brand and sharing the joy of making a new furry friend with millions of families.”

Build-A-Bear is a global brand that kids love and parents trust for fantastic family experiences. The ‘Choose Me’ wall at every Build-A-Bear store is where the empowerment journey begins as each guest chooses an unstuffed animal to bring to life. Accessories give customers the freedom to customize their creation. The heart ceremony is where one can add special wishes to their friend. During the stuffing process, a heart is placed in the bear along with special wishes, and the guest promises to care for their new furry friend once they are given the birth certificate. This signature ceremony brings each stuffed animal to life in a personal way, further ensuring a greater attachment.

Established in 1997, Build-A-Bear has helped millions find their own meaning in a new furry friend. The brand has nearly 500 stores worldwide and more than 180 million furry friends have been made globally in its 21-year history. Build-A-Bear helps guests mark special occasions, start friendships, and inspires people to make their own adventures. At Build-A-Bear, one is empowered to feel that anything is possible.

Further, a Build-A-Bear shop-in-shop format will follow in Vega City Mall, Bangalore; City Centre Mall, Mangalore and Phoenix Marketcity, Pune. Build-A-Bear plans to expand to as many as 65 shop-in-shop format stores and 20 standalone stores in India over the next 10 years.