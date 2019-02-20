Tanishq brings its first Augmented Reality experience for its customers

From social media filters, to reshape the concept of traditional retail, Augmented Reality (AR) is rapidly growing in popularity because it brings elements of the virtual world, into the reality, thus enhancing the things we see, hear, and feel. AR has made retail engagement all the more experiential, fascinating and personal and it’s often considered to be in the middle of a mixed reality spectrum; between the real world and the virtual world.

Tanishq has taken one step further to be more accessible to its customers by launching into the Augmented Reality experience at the Bangalore and Delhi airports. For the first time in India, a jewellery brand is doing an Augmented Reality/ hybrid reality (combination of physical space Augmented Reality) campaign at an airport to engage with a large audience at a completely new level. Tanishq is leaving no stone unturned to keep their customers happy by adopting innovative ways to display their product range.

With this technological advancement, customers will have the option of ‘Try and Buy’; trying out the jewellery virtually looking at the AR screen. Customers can benefit from this advanced jewellery experience for a month starting from February 06, 2019 at Delhi airport and February 08, 2019 at Bangalore airport.

Tanishq is implementing MirrAR, an Augmented Reality software platform in collaboration with StyleDotMe, a startup focused in innovative application of Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for providing the next generation experience to consumers who are interested in the Gems and Jewellery industry. Using the platform users can virtually try on the jewellery in real time, without actually having to wear them.

Sharing her thoughts on the launch of AR experience, Deepika Tewari, Associate Vice President, Marketing, Jewellery Division at Titan Company Limited said, “Tanishq has always aimed at providing the best for our customers and this fascinating initiative is one such approach in achieving the objective. Consumers have the option of browsing through multiple jewellery pieces virtually with just one click. The real-time customer experience will definitely strengthen the retail connection between the brand and our esteemed consumers; a transformative step on how India will shop and purchase jewellery in the near future.”