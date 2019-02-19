Future Consumer partners with Middle East’s supermarket chain, T Choithrams & Sons

Future Consumer Limited (FCL), an FMCG 2.0 company has signed a MoU with the Middle East’s leading chain of retail supermarkets, T Choithrams & Sons.

FCL and Choithrams have identified an opportunity to strategically partner across the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar – to bring FCL’s portfolio of leading brands to consumers across the Middle East. With a network of more than 60 supermarkets across UAE, Bahrain and Qatar, Choithrams will market, distribute and retail FCL brands for sale through its own stores, as well as distribute FCL brands to other retail stores. The partnership has been signed between FCL and Choithrams during the Gulfood Dubai 2019.

Expanding its presence to the Middle East, Future Consumer Limited will be leveraging Choithrams’ reach to export and distribute their core brands under various categories. Initially, Tasty Treat, Sangi’s Kitchen, Desi Atta Company, Golden Harvest and Mother Earth will be the brands that will use this channel for enhancing their overseas distribution. Choithrams will also be exploring this as an opportunity to export international brands across select Future Group formats.

Commenting on the new partnership, Rajiv Warrier, CEO, Choithrams said, “As one of the oldest brands in the UAE, Choithrams has established itself not only as conveniently located supermarkets dotted across the country, but has also become a leading name in retail distribution. We are delighted to partner with Future Consumer Limited, a company which has always brought innovated products for the new generation. I think together we will add an array of new products for consumers in the UAE and increase our range of products catering to different nationalities.”

Ashni Biyani, Managing Director, Future Consumer Limited said, “Future Consumer Limited has developed a strong presence in India. Our partnership with Choithrams will help us explore international markets for our products, and make our leading brands available to consumers across the Middle East.”

Future Consumer Limited has created an end-to-end food value chain – from sourcing of fresh agricultural produce to establishing and operating integrated Food Parks. The fresh sourcing capabilities of the company will be extended to Choithrams.

Future Consumer Limited and Choithrams will together make a plethora of brands available to consumers in India and Middle East which were earlier not available to the consumers.