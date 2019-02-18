Narinder Singh Dhingra,

Chairman and Managing Director,

Numero Uno Clothing Limited

Narinder Singh Dhingra has been as the Chairman and Managing Director of Numero Uno Clothing Ltd. since December 14, 2006.

He possesses an in-depth experience of over two decades in the apparel segment with a comprehensive understanding of the Indian retail landscape. He incepted the ‘Numero Uno’ brand in the year 1987 with his astute vision of growth and expansion which has now transformed into a dynamic unisex casual wear brand.

Dhingra has been awarded with the Gem of India Award, presented during the national convention on challenges before the nation as well as the Hind Ratna Award, presented during the national convention on India a Super Power or Sleeping Giant.

Prior to focusing on Numero Uno Clothing Ltd., Dhingra was associated with Lee Cooper and was instrumental in introducing and establishing the brand in India.

On the education front, he holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Canterbury University, United Kingdom.