SPAR India to partner Himachal Pradesh in promoting fresh sourcing and manufacturing

As part of ‘The Global Investors Meet’ in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on June 10-11, 2019, which will have the CII as key national partner, a road show was organized in Bangalore recently that saw senior leaders from various industries participate in the event. SPAR was one such participant at the show as a representative of the retail industry.

At the event, SPAR India’s MD & CEO Rajeev Krishnan and Solai Shakthivel, Senior Vice President – Buying and Merchandising Foods, had the opportunity for a one-on-one interaction with the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur and Industry minister Bikram Singh.

Himachal Pradesh, known as the ‘Fruit bowl of India’, is famous for its manufacturing and SME development. With its ideal weather conditions, there are different varieties of fruits and vegetables grown in Himachal Pradesh. The state is famed for its abundance of crisp, juicy apples as well as for its pears, peaches, plums, grapes, apricots, mangoes, strawberries and citrus fruits.

SPAR India offers a variety of fresh produce to its customers, which are mainly sourced from Himachal Pradesh. These include apples, green peas, oranges, honey, organic produce, among other products.

According to Krishnan, “SPAR India is committed to continue building strong farm to fork relationships. We will be working jointly with the State on sourcing and developing our private label products – soaps, handicrafts, etc which, in turn, will support the growth of SMEs.”

In its endeavour to continue making a difference in the lives of farmers, customers and communities, SPAR wants to be a strong partner to Himachal Pradesh in promoting fresh sourcing, manufacturing and tourism in the coming years.