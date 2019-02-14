Dr. R. Ravichandar, Chairman & Managing Director, Nandhana Group

Dr. R. Ravichandar, a visionary promoter, Chairman & Managing Director of the Nandhana Group started his career in the hospitality industry in 1989.

Later, In 1997, he started his business journey on his own in the position of Executive Director with one food outlet of Nandhana Palace at Rajaji Nagar. Owing to his extra-ordinary business acumen, hard work and team building the standalone restaurant has now grown as a chain of restaurants.

The group currently is operating 14 restaurants and 5 hotels across the city of Bangalore. Nandhana Palace has become a synonymous brand offering authentic, traditional, and excellent Andhra Food.

Guided by visionary leadership of Dr. R. Ravichandar, Group Chairman, with strong emphasis on market leadership through innovation and technology and it’s over 1,500 strong dedicated workforce, the group today is a market leader in all its respective regional food business segments.

Backed by three decades of experience in food market, the group is now looking beyond and has embarked on an ambitious and exciting journey to redefine its already existing presence across several critical business verticals.